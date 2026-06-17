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After Plea Deal, Rapper Mystikal Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

Rapper Mystikal sentenced to 20 years for rape in Louisiana

Published on June 17, 2026

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Rapper Mystikal sentenced to 20 years for rape in Louisiana

Mystikal Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison
Rapper Mystikal has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree rape in Louisiana.
The plea agreement reduced the original charge from first-degree rape, which could have resulted in a life sentence. During the sentencing hearing, the victim described the assault and asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence available under the agreement.
Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, rose to fame with hits like Shake Ya A** and Bouncin’ Back.
The sentence marks another chapter in a legal history that has repeatedly overshadowed his music career. SOURCE: NBC CHICAGO

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