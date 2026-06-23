THE BUZZ!



Beyoncé reveals how a 5-year-old Blue Ivy inspired Jay-Z to grow his hair out



Beyonce Explains The Jay Z Locs And The Afro. And Its A Family Thing

Beyoncé is revealing the touching reason Jay-Z started growing out his famous locs nearly a decade ago.

According to Queen Bey, it all started when Blue Ivy was about five years old and struggling with confidence about her natural curls.

Beyoncé says Jay grew out his hair so Blue could see that her hair texture was beautiful and looked just like her father’s.

Now after nearly nine years, Jay recently combed out those locs and debuted his new afro during his Roots Picnic performance in Philadelphia. And that was a tribute to show some love to his Father who used to rock that style.

So now you know the reason behind the locs and behind the Afro.

And yes, they used Cecred products for the locs comb out… of course they would. Source: Page Six

✕