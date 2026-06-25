AFRAM 2026 Brings Music, Culture and Community Together for an Unforgettable Weekend

Source: RASHAD / Speedy Flicks

Baltimore showed up in a major way as thousands packed Druid Hill Park for AFRAM 2026, celebrating Black culture, community and music during one of the city’s biggest annual events.

Across three days, festivalgoers enjoyed performances from an all-star lineup that included Charlie Wilson, Dru Hill, SWV, The LOX, Tamia, PJ Morton, Mario, Normani, Chlöe Bailey, Lil Mo, Paula Campbell and more. Each artist brought their own energy to the stage, creating memorable moments for fans of R&B, hip-hop, gospel and soul.

Charlie Wilson closed out the weekend with the timeless energy that has made him one of music’s most beloved entertainers. Fans sang along to decades of hits while giving “Uncle Charlie” the flowers he has earned throughout his legendary career.

Beyond the music, AFRAM once again lived up to its reputation as Baltimore’s biggest family reunion. Families, friends and neighbors gathered throughout the park to support Black-owned businesses, enjoy local food vendors, connect with community organizations and celebrate the culture that makes Baltimore unique.

The Radio One Baltimore family was proud to be part of the festivities, meeting listeners throughout the weekend while bringing fans exclusive backstage interviews, artist moments and behind-the-scenes coverage from some of the festival’s biggest stars.

As the first weekend of summer came to a close, AFRAM once again proved why it remains one of Baltimore’s signature events, bringing together generations through music, culture and community while celebrating the pride, resilience and spirit of the city.

Until next year, AFRAM.