Acting Legend Denzel Washington Goes Off-Script in Candid Interview

Denzel's acting skills make every role feel authentic, like looking into a mirror for Black families.

Fences' storyline of family dynamics and complexities struck a chord, sparking personal memories for D.L.

Denzel's action roles have showcased his versatility, though his success in portraying diverse characters raises questions.

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D.L. Hughley and Jasmine Sanders welcomed the legend Denzel Washington for a chat that felt lmore like family talking on the porch. Here’s how it all went down. D.L. didn’t hold back on the praise, telling Denzel he’s “as great at acting as I’ve seen anybody be at anything.” The compliment came with a truth so many of us feel watching Denzel work: you believe every single role. Whether he’s playing your uncle, your father, or somebody you swear you grew up next to, the man makes it real every time.

Fences: Why August Wilson’s Story Still Hits Home for Black Families

D.L. made it plain: watching Fences felt like looking in a mirror. Troy reminded him of every man he came up around, the language, the hard edges, the love buried underneath. He even recalled the famous “I gotta like you?” line, the kind of thing our fathers really said. When the side baby storyline hit the screen, D.L. joked that his wife got up off his lap, prompting him to say, “Damn you, Denzel.”

So what does Denzel want folks to take away from Fences? “It depends upon what they bring to it,” he explained. Some people see themselves in Troy. Some women see Alberta. Whatever baggage you carry walks into that theater with you, and that’s the point.

Still Standing: Denzel’s Action Legacy and the Moment That Had Everyone in Stitches

D.L. ran down Denzel’s action résumé: The Book of Eli, The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer, before asking the question on everybody’s mind: “How have you killed so many white people and still working?” Denzel, caught off guard, could only laugh and say he was speechless. D.L. doubled down, noting Denzel didn’t stop at Russians or rednecks. He took out everybody, Mad Max style.

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“My Next One”: How Denzel Stays Locked In and Always Looking Forward

When asked about his favorite role, Denzel gave an answer rooted in his craft. “My next one,” he said. For him, it’s all about the process. Once a film wraps, it stops being his. “Fences belongs to the people. Troy doesn’t belong to me anymore.” His focus stays locked on what comes next.



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Acting Legend Denzel Washington Goes Off-Script in Candid Interview was originally published on blackamericaweb.com