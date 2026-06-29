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Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Appeal in E. Jean Carroll Case

Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Appeal in E. Jean Carroll Case

Published on June 29, 2026

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Supreme Court Declines to Hear Trump Appeal in E. Jean Carroll Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear President Donald Trump’s appeal of a New York federal jury’s 2023 verdict that found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

The high court did not provide a reason for denying the appeal, which is standard practice. None of the justices, including the three appointed by Trump, issued a written dissent.

Trump is also appealing a separate civil judgment in which another Manhattan federal jury found him liable for defaming Carroll. In that case, Carroll was awarded $83.3 million, and the appeal remains pending before a federal appeals court.

In his appeal of the $5 million verdict, Trump’s legal team argued that the trial judge improperly allowed testimony from two other women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct. His attorneys also objected to the jury hearing the 2005 “Access Hollywood” recording, in which Trump is heard making explicit comments about women.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, called the ruling a final affirmation of the jury’s verdict.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision affirms once and for all the jury’s unanimous verdict that President Donald J. Trump sexually assaulted and defamed E. Jean Carroll,” Kaplan said in a statement. “His multiple efforts to appeal that verdict have all failed, and today’s ruling ends his quest to avoid accountability for his actions.”

The Supreme Court is expected to release additional opinions before concluding its current term. As of June 29, the justices have not announced their final decision day, meaning more rulings are still expected in the coming days.

Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Appeal in E. Jean Carroll Case was originally published on 92q.com

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