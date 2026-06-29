National Great Blacks in Wax Museum: Celebrating Baltimore Landmarks for America's 250th

The museum is the first wax museum in the U.S. dedicated to African American history.

Exhibits explore the Atlantic slave trade, Civil Rights Movement, and achievements of Black Marylanders.

The museum's mission is to help future generations understand the struggles and triumphs of Black Americans.

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Radio One Baltimore is highlighting the local landmarks and historic sites that tell the story of our nation’s past. Throughout America’s 250th celebration, we’re spotlighting destinations across Baltimore that have helped shape history, and few places are as impactful as the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum.

Located at 1601 E. North Ave., the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum is the first wax museum in the United States dedicated exclusively to African American history. Founded in 1983 by Dr. Elmer Martin and Dr. Joanne Martin, the museum has become one of Baltimore’s most significant cultural institutions, preserving the stories of Black leaders, innovators and trailblazers whose contributions have helped shape America.

The museum began as a grassroots effort, with the Martins traveling to schools, community centers and shopping malls with a small collection of wax figures to educate the public about Black history. Through personal sacrifice and community support, their vision grew into a permanent museum that now spans nearly 30,000 square feet across a renovated firehouse, Victorian mansion and neighboring buildings in Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood.

Today, visitors can experience more than 100 life-sized wax figures and immersive exhibits that chronicle centuries of Black history. One of the museum’s most powerful displays is a full-scale replica of a transatlantic slave ship, offering a sobering look at the 400-year history of the Atlantic slave trade. Other exhibits explore the Civil Rights Movement, the achievements of notable Black Marylanders and the role young people have played in creating lasting change.

Co-founder Dr. Joanne Martin has often emphasized that preserving Black history helps future generations understand both the struggles and triumphs that have shaped the nation.

In 2004, the U.S. Congress officially recognized the institution as the nation’s first wax museum dedicated to presenting the history of great Black Americans, further cementing its place as a national destination for education and reflection.

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As part of Radio One Baltimore’s America 250: Baltimore Landmarks series, we’re celebrating the places that tell the complete story of our city and our country. The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum stands as a powerful reminder that America’s history is enriched by the countless contributions, sacrifices and achievements of Black Americans, making it an essential stop for anyone looking to experience Baltimore’s rich cultural heritage during the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. Click here to learn more.

National Great Blacks in Wax Museum: Celebrating Baltimore Landmarks for America's 250th was originally published on 92q.com