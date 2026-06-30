List: Cooling Centers Across the Baltimore Area
- Cooling centers provide air-conditioned spaces for people to escape dangerous heat and humidity.
- Baltimore City, County, and Annapolis offer various cooling locations, including libraries, senior centers, and recreation centers.
- Health officials advise staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities, and checking on elderly or vulnerable neighbors.
As dangerously high temperatures and humidity settle across central Maryland, local governments are opening cooling centers to help residents escape the heat.
Cooling centers provide air-conditioned spaces where people can cool off during periods of extreme heat. Officials encourage older adults, young children, people with chronic medical conditions, and anyone without reliable air conditioning to take advantage of these locations when temperatures become dangerous.
Here’s where residents can find cooling centers across the Baltimore region:
Baltimore City
Cooling centers are activated when the Baltimore City Health Department issues a Code Red Excessive Heat Alert.
Residents can visit several locations, including:
- Senior Centers: Hatton, Oliver, Sandtown-Winchester, Waxter, and the Zeta Center for Health and Active Aging (weekdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
- Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services locations: Including Beans & Bread, Franciscan Center, My Sisters Place Women’s Center, Manna House, and the Weinberg Housing & Resource Center. Hours vary by location.
- Housing Authority community centers: Cherry Hill Homes and Brooklyn Homes.
- Community cooling locations: ShopRite of Howard Park is available daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Additional temporary cooling sites may open during extended heat emergencies.
Residents can also cool off at Enoch Pratt Free Library branches during normal operating hours.
Extended Pool Hours
During Code Red heat emergencies, several Baltimore City pools extend their hours, including:
- Clifton Park Pool
- Patterson Park Pool
- Riverside Park Pool
- Druid Hill Park Pool
- Roosevelt Park Pool
- Cherry Hill Splash Park
Neighborhood pools and splash pads also remain open throughout the summer. Visitors must have a CivicRec account to enter city pools.
Baltimore County
Baltimore County residents can seek relief at:
- All Baltimore County Public Library branches during regular business hours.
- Baltimore County Senior Centers, open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials recommend calling ahead to confirm availability before visiting.
Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel County has multiple cooling options available, including:
- Anne Arundel County Police Department district stations, whose lobbies and community rooms are open 24 hours a day.
- Senior Activity Centers, open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Anne Arundel County Public Library branches, which serve as cooling locations during normal operating hours.
Annapolis
The City of Annapolis has designated the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center as its primary cooling center during periods of extreme heat.
Stay Safe During Extreme Heat
Health officials encourage residents to:
- Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Check on elderly neighbors, family members, and those without air conditioning.
- Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.
Anyone experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, confusion, nausea, rapid pulse, or loss of consciousness should seek medical attention immediately, as these may be signs of heat-related illness.
List: Cooling Centers Across the Baltimore Area was originally published on 92q.com