Listen Live
Close
The Buzz

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Born In The USA? Supreme Court Says That Makes you American

Supreme Court rejects Trump’s attempt to limit birthright citizenship

Published on June 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Supreme Court rejects Trump’s attempt to limit birthright citizenship The big news today.  Agent 47’s administration attempt to limit birthright citizenship hit a roadblock.

That’s because The U.S. Supreme Court decided with a vote of 6-3 that if you were born on American soil, you are in deed and in fact an American citizen. of their parents’ status.  The ruling goes against what agent 47 was trying to do which is to have birthright citizenship limited to those with at least one parent who is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. And babies born to temporary visitors or people who entered the country illegally would not be citizens at birth.
So born in the USA, you’re from the USA.

SOURCE: NBC

More from Magic 95.9

One Mighty Radio logo with text "T.L. & D.L. Hughley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCE" and "WRNB 100.3" station call letters.

Trending
Mike Bivins Calls Baltimore a “Real City” Ahead of Valentine’s Day Show
Entertainment  |  Editor Staff

Mike Bivins Calls Baltimore A “Real City” Ahead of Valentine’s Day Show

3:10
Technology  |  Nia Noelle

Keeping Our Households Safe: Exposing High-Tech AI Scams

Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Big Meech Speaks on BMF, Where He Stands With Brother Terry, & His NEW Master Plan

The Buzz
The Buzz  |  Ryan Da Lion

After Plea Deal, Rapper Mystikal Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

You Need To Know About Tuesday’s Primaries

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close