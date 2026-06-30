Born In The USA? Supreme Court Says That Makes you American

THE BUZZ!



Supreme Court rejects Trump’s attempt to limit birthright citizenship The big news today. Agent 47’s administration attempt to limit birthright citizenship hit a roadblock.

That’s because The U.S. Supreme Court decided with a vote of 6-3 that if you were born on American soil, you are in deed and in fact an American citizen. of their parents’ status. The ruling goes against what agent 47 was trying to do which is to have birthright citizenship limited to those with at least one parent who is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. And babies born to temporary visitors or people who entered the country illegally would not be citizens at birth.

So born in the USA, you’re from the USA.



SOURCE: NBC