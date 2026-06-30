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D.C.’s July 4th fireworks will have “TSA-style” security, won’t start until 11 p.m., mayor says



Heading To D.C. For The Fourth? Here’s What You Need To Know

Washington, D.C. is preparing for its biggest Independence Day celebration ever.

Officials say this year’s fireworks show will be the largest in city history as America celebrates its 250th birthday.

If you’re planning to attend, expect airport-style security, magnetometers, clear bag restrictions, road closures and heavy crowds.

Fireworks are expected to begin around 11 p.m., much later than usual.

If you’re traveling from Baltimore, officials recommend arriving early and using Metro whenever possible. Source: CBS

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