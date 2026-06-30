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BET Awards Backstage Drama Involving T.I.’s Camp

T.I. at The BET Awards. Watch Entourage's Heated Clash With Security!!!

Published on June 30, 2026

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T.I. at The BET Awards. Watch Entourage’s Heated Clash With Security!!!

BET Awards Backstage Drama Involving T.I.’s Camp
The BET Awards weren’t just about the performances this year.
Video circulating online shows members of T.I.’s entourage involved in a tense confrontation with security backstage before the show.
The exchange included shouting, profanity and threats before others stepped in to keep things from getting physical.
At this point, it’s still unclear what sparked the confrontation, and T.I.’s camp hasn’t commented publicly.
One thing’s for sure… social media caught another behind-the-scenes moment that quickly became part of the night’s conversation. Source: TMZ

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