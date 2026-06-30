Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty 5 Celebrities We Think Should Host the 2027 BET Awards The 2026 BET Awards proved that the right host can completely change the energy of the night. Whether it’s keeping the crowd laughing, handling live TV moments, or creating viral clips that live on social media for weeks, the host has become just as important as the performances themselves. So with the 2027 BET Awards already on our minds, here’s our dream lineup of celebrities who could absolutely own the stage. RELATED: Druski Tapped To Host 2026 BET Awards RELATED: Top BET Award Moment’s We’re Still Talking About RELATED: BET Awards Hosts Through the Years (2001–2026)

1. Keke Palmer If BET wants a guaranteed home run, Keke Palmer is the answer.

She’s funny, quick on her feet, can sing, dance, act, and improvise without ever looking rehearsed. Whether she’s interviewing celebrities on the red carpet or commanding an arena full of fans, Keke knows how to make everyone feel like they’re part of the show. She’s also one of the few entertainers who connects with multiple generations—from millennials who grew up watching her to Gen Z who quote her viral moments daily. Why she’d be perfect: She brings charisma, professionalism, and enough personality to carry an entire three-hour broadcast.





2. Kai Cenat Like him or not, Kai Cenat is one of the biggest entertainment personalities on the internet.

His livestreams routinely attract millions of viewers, and he has a unique ability to make even the biggest celebrities loosen up and have fun. Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Imagine Kai backstage interviewing artists, interacting with fans, and bringing a younger digital audience to BET.

His energy would instantly make the awards feel like a cultural event instead of just another televised show. Why he’d be perfect: He represents where entertainment is headed and could help BET reach an entirely new generation.





3. IShowSpeed Would Speed be chaotic? Absolutely.

Would everyone tune in to see what happens next? Also yes.

His unpredictability has made him one of the biggest internet personalities in the world, and while he’d need the right production team around him, his viral appeal is undeniable. A Speed hosting moment would dominate social media before the first award is even handed out. Why he’d be perfect: He knows how to create unforgettable moments—and BET has always thrived on moments people can’t stop talking about.





4. Druski After proving he can handle the spotlight, don’t be surprised if BET calls Druski again.

He’s become one of entertainment’s funniest personalities, balancing celebrity relationships, improv, and comedy in a way that feels authentic instead of forced. Whether he’s roasting artists or creating hilarious skits throughout the night, Druski understands the culture.

Sometimes, if it isn’t broken, there’s no need to fix it. Why he’d be perfect: He’s already shown he can make an awards show feel fun, fresh, and unpredictable.





5. Tiffany Haddish Every great awards show needs someone who can work a room, deliver jokes, and still create heartfelt moments—and Tiffany Haddish checks every box. She’s naturally hilarious, fearless on stage, and has years of experience hosting live events. Her chemistry with fellow entertainers makes interviews and audience interactions feel genuine instead of scripted. She’d also be an excellent co-host alongside someone like Kai Cenat or Druski, giving the show a perfect balance between traditional entertainment and internet culture. Why she’d be perfect: She knows how to command a stage while making everyone—from the audience to the biggest stars—feel comfortable.