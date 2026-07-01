Chris Brown Ordered To Pay Housekeeper $13 Million Over Dog Attack

Chris Brown was ordered by a jury to pay $13 million to a housekeeper who was attacked by a security dog in his home. The jury found that Chris Brown was negligent in curbing the dog, which was described as massive in a report.

Rolling Stone reports that on Tuesday (June 30), a California jury handed down their decision against Chris Brown in favor of Maria Avila, who worked as a housekeeper at the singer’s mansion. The attack occurred in December 2020, and Ms. Avila took the stand in the two-week trial to describe the extent of her injuries and the toll it took on her mental health.

Maria Avila’s sister, Patricia Avila, was working the housekeeping job together when the dog attack happened on December 12, 2020. Along with the housekeeper, Patricia Avila was awarded $885,000 for emotional distress, and Maria Avila’s husband, Oscar Olivo, was awarded $50,000, stating that the injuries to his wife affected their marriage and intimacy. The outlet credited Billboard for this portion of the report.

Michael C. Murphy Jr., who represents the housekeeper’s sisters, gave a statement to the outlet which read, “After more than five years of litigating against Chris Brown, we are thrilled that we were able to get justice for our client, Patricia. We are so happy for her and her family after everything they went through on that horrible day. It was an honor to represent her.”

Maria Avila spoke through an interpreter as she took the stand and said the attack has robbed her of the ability to do her work and has impacted her sleep, among other issues.

Brown also took the stand and was the first witness. He told the jury that the dog, named Hades, was growling outside and he rushed to Ms. Avila’s aid, who was lying down on the ground. Brown told jurors that he secured the dog and called his security guard to request medical aid. Brown shared that he didn’t immediately call 911 due to his celebrity status and fears it would be leaked to the media.

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The singer claimed his manager told him to vacate the scene, a maneuver that was challenged by Ms. Avila’s lawyer, Nancy Doumanian.

“What would have been the problem with you being there and waiting for paramedics to get there with a woman bleeding in your driveway? Why would that be a problem for you as a celebrity?” Doumanian asked Brown.

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Photo: Getty

Chris Brown Ordered To Pay Housekeeper $13 Million Over Dog Attack was originally published on hiphopwired.com