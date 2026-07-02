Listen Live
Close
The Buzz

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Drake Now Has a College Course Studying His Career and Cultural Impact

Drake's Career Becomes Case Study in Concordia University's New Fall 2026 Course

Published on July 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Drake’s Career Becomes Case Study in Concordia University’s New Fall 2026 Course Hip-hop has officially entered the classroom in a new way.
Concordia University is launching a course that will focus on Drake’s music, career, and global influence. The class will examine his discography, the rise of his OVO brand, and how modern artists navigate fame, business, and culture at the same time.
Instead of treating hip-hop as just entertainment, the course positions it as cultural study—breaking down how artists shape identity, industry, and global trends.
It’s part of a growing shift in universities treating rap and hip-hop as serious academic subjects.
Now the real conversation starts… who else deserves a college course?

Source: HYPEBEAST

More from Magic 95.9

One Mighty Radio logo with text "T.L. & D.L. Hughley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCE" and "WRNB 100.3" station call letters.

Trending
Keith Sweat Says Today’s R&B Is Missing Timeless Music Ahead of Baltimore Tour Stop
The Buzz  |  Editor Staff

Keith Sweat Says Today’s R&B Is Missing Timeless Music Ahead of Baltimore Tour Stop

Cookout Crashers promotion for Independence Day weekend featuring Crazy's rib chicken and fish on 95.9 Magic radio station.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Cookout Crashers! Register for a chance to have us crash your cookout this Independence Day Weekend!

The Buzz
The Buzz  |  Ryan Da Lion

After Plea Deal, Rapper Mystikal Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

You Need To Know About Tuesday’s Primaries

Local  |  Editor Staff

Missing Towson University Student Found Dead in Potomac River

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close