Drake Now Has a College Course Studying His Career and Cultural Impact

THE BUZZ!



Drake’s Career Becomes Case Study in Concordia University’s New Fall 2026 Course Hip-hop has officially entered the classroom in a new way.

Concordia University is launching a course that will focus on Drake’s music, career, and global influence. The class will examine his discography, the rise of his OVO brand, and how modern artists navigate fame, business, and culture at the same time.

Instead of treating hip-hop as just entertainment, the course positions it as cultural study—breaking down how artists shape identity, industry, and global trends.

It’s part of a growing shift in universities treating rap and hip-hop as serious academic subjects.

Now the real conversation starts… who else deserves a college course?



Source: HYPEBEAST

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