Empire State Building Climb Ends in Proposal…Then Arrest

THE BUZZ!



Daredevil couple ID’d after being arrested for brazen climb to top of Empire State Building This story sounds like a scene from a movie, but it happened in real life.

A couple known for extreme urban climbing scaled the Empire State Building spire in New York, reaching more than 1,400 feet in the air. Once at the top, they displayed a banner and turned the moment into a marriage proposal.

She said yes.

But the moment didn’t end there. As they descended, police were waiting and took both individuals into custody.

The pair are known internationally for high-risk climbs and have even been featured in documentaries about their stunts.

It’s one thing to make a bold romantic gesture… it’s another when it ends with handcuffs.



SOURCE: ABC7

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