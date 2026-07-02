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Empire State Building Climb Ends in Proposal…Then Arrest

Daredevil couple ID'd after being arrested for brazen climb to top of Empire State Building

Published on July 2, 2026

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Daredevil couple ID’d after being arrested for brazen climb to top of Empire State Building This story sounds like a scene from a movie, but it happened in real life.
A couple known for extreme urban climbing scaled the Empire State Building spire in New York, reaching more than 1,400 feet in the air. Once at the top, they displayed a banner and turned the moment into a marriage proposal.
She said yes.
But the moment didn’t end there. As they descended, police were waiting and took both individuals into custody.
The pair are known internationally for high-risk climbs and have even been featured in documentaries about their stunts.
It’s one thing to make a bold romantic gesture… it’s another when it ends with handcuffs.

SOURCE: ABC7

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