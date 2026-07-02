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UTZ, Popular Potato Chips Company, Recalls 650,000 bags Of Chips

FDA issues most serious recall alert for potato chip brands over salmonella risk

Published on July 2, 2026

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FDA issues most serious recall alert for potato chip brands over salmonella risk If you’re heading into cookout season, check your snack table before you serve anything.
Several flavors of Zapp’s and Dirty potato chips have been recalled nationwide due to possible salmonella concerns tied to seasoning ingredients. While no illnesses have been reported, the recall is being handled as a precaution.
The affected chips include popular flavors like salt and vinegar, sour cream and onion, and Cajun-style varieties.
Consumers who purchased them are advised not to eat them and to return them for a refund.
It’s a simple check that could save your entire cookout spread. Source: the guardian

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