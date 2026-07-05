Cardi B Brings Immersive Grow-Good Experience To Essence
Cardi B Brings Immersive Grow-Good Exprience To Essence + More Festival Moments
- Cardi B launched her brand Grow-Good and brought her grandmother's living room to a pop-up event.
- Camille Rose employees wore matching tracksuits, showcasing their brand's style.
- Dr. Bernice King's jacket sent a message about the importance of impact over fame.
The NOLA heat is no competition for our setting sprays, laid wigs, natural curls and melanin. The annual Essence Festival featuring BeautyCon brought women of color out from every city, to the Convention Center where they convened for a weekend interaction with their favorite brands and celebrities.
Cardi B brought her grandmother’s living room to the Grow-Good pop-up and the ladies of Camille Rose Beauty were walking billboards in matching tracksuits. From daytime events to the concert series at the Superdome by night, here are some standout style and beauty moments across Essence Fest.
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Cardi B Brings Her Grandmother’s Living Room To BeautyCon
As this year’s Essence Fest concert headliner, Cardi B was a fixture on the scene. Which made sense for the rapper and beauty entrepreneur who launched her brand Grow-Good earlier this year. While the product is constantly sold out online, you could grab a few bottles at the familial style pop-up.
Cardi looked good while doing it. She wore a mint green mini dress with white panels on the side with a bad a** bob that was perfect for the hot weather. During a panel, she talked about deeply invested she is in Grow-Good. “I’m not an ambassador, I’m an owner.”
More moments after the break…
The Camille Rose Ladies Debut Tracksuits
The Camille Rose experience extended past just a pop-up the ladies working in booth #7950 wearing coordinating looks. On one day they pulled up in matching pink and white tracksuits with the Camille Rose logo. The founder, and HB cover star, Janell Stephens popped out to
Dr. Bernice King’s Jacket Sends A Message
Essence Fest isn’t just about beauty products and concerts, it is a stage for some of the most prolific individuals. From Keke Palmer’s conversation with our forever FLOTUS to the daughter’s of the movement panel with Loren Lorosa, Dr. Bernice King and IIyasah Shabazz, they brought fashion moments while dropping grems.
Dr. Bernice King wore an embellished blue blazer, designed by a woman in the audience, that read, “Impact Over Fame.” “So many people trying to get to the bag and get the fame, but it’s the impact not that just our daddies made, the impact our mothers made,” she told the engaged audience.
Latto’s Fringe Stage Look
We caught Latto back stage after her show and she was serving Big Mama energy in a pink fringe two-piece look.
Cardi B Brings Immersive Grow-Good Exprience To Essence + More Festival Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com