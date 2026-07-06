Another Doctored Photo of The Obamas Is Posted On Trump’s Socail Feed

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Trump posts a doctored photo of the Obamas and Air Force One with graffiti spray-painted on plane



Trump’s Doctored Obama Image Sparks New Backlash

President Donald Trump is once again making headlines over a social media post.

This time, Trump shared a digitally altered image showing Barack and Michelle Obama boarding an Air Force One covered in graffiti featuring references to President Obama’s campaign slogan and Black Lives Matter.

The post quickly drew strong reactions online.

Critics called it offensive and racially charged, while supporters defended it as political satire.

Neither the Obamas nor the White House immediately commented.

No matter where people stand politically, it’s another reminder that one social media post can dominate the national conversation within minutes. Source: YAHOO

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