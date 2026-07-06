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Weekend storms cause power outages for over 80,000 in central Maryland



Thousands Still Without Power After Holiday Weekend Storms

If your Fourth of July weekend ended with candles instead of fireworks, you’re definitely not alone.

Powerful storms ripped through Central Maryland, knocking out electricity to more than 80,000 BGE customers.

Crews have restored service to tens of thousands of homes, but many families in Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Harford counties are still waiting.

BGE says some repairs are taking longer because crews have to replace damaged utility poles before power can safely be restored.

Hopefully everyone gets their lights back on soon.



Source: WBAL

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