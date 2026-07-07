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New Report -The Most Stressed Cities in America List. Where Does Baltimore Rank?

Baltimore ranks as second most stressed city in America, WalletHub says

Published on July 7, 2026

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Baltimore ranks as second most stressed city in America, WalletHub says

Baltimore Ranked the Second Most Stressed City in America
If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed lately, you’re not alone.
A new WalletHub report ranks Baltimore as the second most stressed city in the country. Researchers looked at nearly 40 factors, including traffic, unemployment, finances, sleep, and job security.
Baltimore also ranked first in America for traffic congestion.
Experts say rising housing costs, healthcare expenses, and financial uncertainty continue to increase stress levels nationwide. Source: fox 45 | wbff

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