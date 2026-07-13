USHER & CHRIS BROWN BRINGS FIYA TO THE DMV

The highly anticipated R & B Tour made its DMV stop at Maryland’s Northwest Stadium July 11th and catered to sold out crowds across several nights. It is a powerful production with intense choreography, amazing sound, star-studded wardrobe, state-of-the-art pyro and video screens, a massive custom stage that leaned to accommodate every corner of the venue, and a set list that catered to everyone’s musical desire. This has to be one of the most phenomenal tours in history!

Usher and Chris took the stage and performed massive hits that kept the crowd roaring and on its feet. It was a collaboration of greatness that no one could have imagined – and to be able to behold both superstars on the same night left many speechless. To Visualize Usher’s “Yeah!”, “U Got it Bad” , “OMG” , “My Way” and “U Don’t Have To Call” mixed in with Chris Brown’s “Residuals”, “Run It” , “No Guidance” and so much more, generated unsurmountable energy in the stadium and unity that could be felt through every musical note delivered by the artists. With thousands of fans singing along, the appreciation from the audience was extremely audible as the volume of cheers rose with the start of each song. It is the kind of show where the high energy totally prevents you from remaining seated.

Usher and Chris are both groundbreaking creative entertainers and to combine such prolific forces on one stage is a double header of the music industry’s greatest! Usher is such a charismatic and all-encompassing artist whose influence transcends musical genres and spans across several generations and Chris Brown is an engaging captivating performer who simply knows no limits when it comes to creativity. Imaging combining all of that with a night full of mesmerizing and magical dance moves leaving onlookers in complete awe, and you’ve got yourself the essence of an unforgettable experience that this tour delivers.

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The show runs several hours long, but time really flies when you’re having fun!! The crowd stayed jamming until the very end and every concertgoer was fulfilled. The R&B Tour is the concert we all needed and it just doesn’t get any better than this. LiveNation just may have broken the mold with this one!! Be sure to catch the tour in a city near – or far – from you!