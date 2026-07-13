Nolan Wells: Judge Ashlee Cole Claims Family Is Getting Death Threats

Source: Photo courtesy of WLOX / Nolan Xavier Wells

Last week, we reported that Ashlee Cole, a Mississippi judge and mother of one of the so-called friends who accompanied Nolan Wells on the trip Wells would never return from, posted a message on social media to, as she put it, “dispel some rumors” regarding any claims that her family was involved in Wells’ mysterious death.

When you think about it, Cole’s decision to make the post was odd, considering far more people know her name now than did when Wells’ story first broke, and that’s an easily foreseeable outcome for anyone who is familiar with how social media and media in general work. Well, now, Cole is claiming she and her family are getting death threats and declaring that she won’t speak to the media, not that it’s clear anyone asked her to.

“We have decided that we will not be speaking to the press at this time,” Cole wrote in a Facebook post accompanied by what appear to be screenshots of violent messages she has received. “The Media is not the appropriate forum to further elaborate on the facts of July 4, 2026. We realize that the truth will not stop the calls for the death of our small children.”

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I mean, that may be true, but neither is Facebook. And as a judge, one would think she’d know she really only needs to go to law enforcement with death threats she has received, not social media.

Anyway, one screenshot she shared included a message that was particularly disturbing — and also really on the nose.

“There will be a package coming to your guys office in the next few days. It’s going to blow you away when you see it lol. probably best to have the boys there as well,” the message read, followed by “Blood. So much blood everywhere. Hard to clean. Especially from a boat. But yours will be quick I promise. Got all you…info. Not even the FBI can stop this.”

Look, I’m not saying that’s a fake message; I’m just saying I’ve seen poorly-written fiction that was far more believable.

Besides the way it reads as if President Donald Trump wrote it, fresh off of a true crimes documentary binge, this would have to be the most unserious would-be assassin ever, who is basically telling Cole when, where and how they’re going to attack in a written threat that all but includes a tracking number for the “package” they’re supposedly going to send.

But more to the point, a Black teen is dead, and this white woman — an officer of the court and mother of one of the last people to see Wells alive, presumably — is centering herself in a case she’s purporting to want distance from.

In fact, there’s another interesting note in Cole’s Facebook post, where she notes that she and her family have “not had the opportunity to speak to the Wells-Wonsley family or their attorney.” Is she saying that after a full week, she has not yet spoken to the parents of the teenager who died on a trip her son accompanied him to?

It’s all just very odd, and none of it seems designed to draw attention away from Cole, but rather to make her a main character in a story she should barely have a supporting role in, unless she’s going to shed any kind of new light on what the hell happened to Nolan Xavier Wells.

Cole did say in her post that she and her family are “willing to directly communicate with attorney Ben Crump and the Wells-Wonsley family.”

“We will provide them with all the information known to us so their family can rest and properly mourn,” she wrote. “We also want to know what happened to Nolan. We will do everything within our power to assist Nolan’s family in their quest for answers.”

SEE ALSO:

Nolan Wells: Family Confirms Identity Of Body Found As Nolan



Ben Crump Calls For ‘Urgency And Transparency’ In Nolan Wells Case – But Do Investigators Have Either?



Nolan Wells’ Father Said ‘If You Go With A Group, You Stay With A Group’ — Black Parents Know Exactly What He Meant



Nolan Wells: Judge Posts Message To Dispel Rumors About Her Son



What Happened To Nolan Wells?: 5 Questions We Still Need Answered About His Death

Nolan Wells: Judge Ashlee Cole Claims Family Is Getting Death Threats was originally published on newsone.com