Nolan Wells, Lindsey Graham, and an Urgent Vehicle Recall

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Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From a troubling new development in Nolan Wells’ disappearance to the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, an urgent Kia safety recall, and a faith-filled Ministry Monday reflection,

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New Video Surfaces in Nolan Wells Case

ivil rights attorney Ben Crump revealed a newly surfaced video that adds a painful layer to the disappearance of Nolan Wells. The footage shows a heated argument between the Black teenager and his friends shortly before he vanished off the coast of Mississippi at Horn Island. In the video, the young student athlete can be heard repeatedly demanding his friends return his cell phone. His companions then sailed back to the mainland without him. The clip raises hard questions about what really happened that day, and Crump’s involvement signals that the family is determined to find answers. For a community that knows too well how easily young Black lives can slip through the cracks, this case demands our full attention.

RELATED STORY: Nolan Wells Is Not The 1st: 10 Black Youth Whose Deaths Raised Serious Concerns