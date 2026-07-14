RHOA Ex-Friend Files: Porsha Slams Shamea’s Mother Shade, Says She Had An Affair With Her Married Manager & A Pastor

The feud between former friends Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton is far from finished.

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The fallout from The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s most explosive episode of the season has hit social media.

Amid viewers buzzing about former best friends Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton trading SUPER shady accusations involving each other’s mothers’ bedroom behavior during Sunday’s episode, Porsha took to social media, accusing Shamea of taking things too far before accusing her ex-bestie of pouncing on a preacher and her married manager.

On Monday (July 13), Porsha took to X, where she said she was catching up on the online conversation while vacationing in the Bahamas with her girlfriend, Patrice “Sway” McKinney.

“Wait… just catching up here in the Bahamas. Yo, I can’t believe there are actually people talking about my MOTHER and mentioning my daughter in a negative way,” wrote Porsha. “Was this really worth it? Shamea took this way too far. You’re not innocent while you’ve got people discussing my MOM because of a lie you told on this show. If we’re going to discuss it keep it between us, Now let’s discuss YOU-sleeping with your manager (who’s married to one of your high school friends), as well as a pastor in Decatur who’s 100% on your roster…along with many more. #LetsGo #RHOA.”

Shamea, who fellow Housewife Angela Oakley also claimed had affairs with Atlanta Falcons and Hawks players, has not publicly responded to Porsha’s latest claims and instead posted about the trip to Scotland “changing her perspective.”

Mind you, this comes after Porsha also hurled preacher-pouncing allegations against Shamea’s new best friend, Kelli Potter.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Earlier in the season, Porsha accused the Housewife of having an affair with a married pastor, a claim Kelli has repeatedly denied. As previously reported, viewers began identifying and tagging real-life pastors in an attempt to uncover the mystery man, and Kelli urged them to stop.

“It’s all fun and games but when I have people sending me messages about their families and congregations, you gon’ get me banned from church,” Kelli said in a video posted to social media. “I want to still be able to go to church, and I want to still be able to praise and worship. Okay, so this list that’s going around, and you guys tagging these pastors and tagging congregations, it has to stop. Enough is enough.”

Kelli later doubled down on her denial during an appearance on the After the Edit with Daryn Carp podcast, revealing that even her daughter immediately dismissed the allegation.

“My daughter, Chloe, did call me and ask me about it. She laughed about it, right? Because thank God that she knows her mom well enough to know that that did not happen,” Kelli said. “She said, ‘Mom, when she said it was a pastor, I really laughed because I don’t know the last time you been to church.'”

Kelli also suggested Porsha was projecting, pointing to her public history of relationships with married men.

Porsha & Shamea Blasted Each Other’s Moms’ Alleged Sexual Pasts

Porsha and Shamea’s latest exchange comes one day after they delivered one of the season’s most combustible confrontations during the group trip to Scotland.

The conversation initially centered on Porsha’s decision not to allow her daughter, Pilar, to spend time at the home Shamea shares with her husband, Gerald Mwangi. Shamea said she was hurt that their fractured friendship had spilled over to their children, while Porsha maintained she wouldn’t allow Pilar to be around someone she believes harbors ill will toward her.

“Respectfully, you’re the mother of Pilar,” Shamea responded. “You have to make your best decision, but I guess I just would’ve hoped that we wouldn’t have allowed our friendship, or lack thereof, to affect what our kids had.”

The discussion soon veered into lingering resentment over Shamea’s long-held belief that Porsha discouraged her from joining #RHOA as a full-time cast member before shifting to the pair’s families and a decades-old dispute involving their mothers.

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The confrontation reached its boiling point when Shamea alleged Porsha’s mother once tried to pursue her father.

“Everybody doesn’t know that your mom tried to sleep with my dad,” Shamea claimed as the fellow Housewives gasped in shock.

A surprisingly calm Porsha fired back, before denying the allegation.

“You and your mother are low down dirty snakes,” said Porsha. “No, you and your mom are low down dirty snakes, b***!” replied Shamea. “You are a low-down, dirty snake, I’ve been holding my mouth on it because I said I don’t want to do that, and I don’t want to embarrass her.” “Who you gonna embarrass? Me?” replied Porsha, shaking it off. “If my mama did something like that, baby, it’s on my mom, but it’s not true.”

She then lobbed a bombshell allegation of her own, claiming she had previously been told that Shamea’s mother had an inappropriate relationship with Shamea’s paternal uncle.

“I’ve been sitting on this because I knew it already, and I took that home to my mom. She was flabbergasted, you know why? Because your mom slept with your father’s brother.”

As you can imagine, people think this is the final straw in Porsha and Shamea’s friendship—and we’re inclined to agree.

What do YOU think about the latest chapter in Porsha and Shamea’s fiery fallout?

#RHOA Ex-Friend Files: Porsha Slams Shamea’s Mother Shade, Says She Had An Affair With Her Married Manager & A Pastor was originally published on bossip.com