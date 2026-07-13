Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Kids Zahara And Maddox Take Out Newspaper Ads To Officially Drop ‘Pitt’ from Last Name

Zahara and Maddox filed to legally change their last names from Jolie-Pitt to Jolie.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was the first sibling to remove 'Pitt' from their name.

The Jolie-Pitt children have reportedly become estranged from Brad Pitt to varying degrees.

Two of Angelina Jolie’s children, Zahara and Maddox, went to great lengths to remove their father’s last name from their legal names.

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Zahara and Maddox have taken another legal step toward officially removing Brad Pitt’s last name.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, both siblings published notices of their name change petitions in the Los Angeles Daily Journal for four consecutive weeks, a requirement under California law before a judge can approve the requests.

The records show that 21-year-old Zahara’s petition was published on June 16, June 23, June 30, and July 7. The notices also state that anyone who wants to challenge the name change must file a written objection before the final hearing.

A judge is scheduled to review Zahara’s request on Sept. 28. If no one objects, the court can approve her petition.

Last month, Zahara officially filed to change her name from Zahara Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Jolie. She also appeared to signal the change during her graduation from Spelman College in May, where she was introduced as Zahara Marley Jolie while accepting her diploma.

Maddox, 24, followed a similar process. His court filings were published in the Los Angeles Daily Journal on June 10, June 17, June 24, and July 1. He filed paperwork in May asking to legally change his name from Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt to Maddox Chivan Jolie, citing “personal” reasons for the request.

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The name change isn’t entirely new. Earlier this year, Maddox dropped Pitt from the credits for his work on his mom’s film, Couture. Back in 2021, Us Weekly reported that he had already been using “Jolie” instead of “Pitt” on non-legal documents, although Angelina Jolie reportedly did not encourage that decision.

Zahara and Maddox aren’t the only Jolie-Pitt children to distance themselves from their father’s last name.

Their daughter Vivienne was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for Broadway’s The Outsiders, which she worked on alongside her mother in 2024.

Shiloh became the first sibling to legally remove “Pitt” from her name after filing for the change on her 18th birthday. At the time, Entertainment Tonight reported that she hired and paid for her own attorney to handle the process.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Following the couple’s highly publicized 2016 split, all six children have reportedly become estranged from Pitt to varying degrees. But, according to reports from Page Six last month, Pax still maintains a close relationship with members of his father’s extended family, even though a source said he “doesn’t have much of a relationship with Brad.”

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Kids Zahara And Maddox Take Out Newspaper Ads To Officially Drop ‘Pitt’ from Last Name was originally published on bossip.com