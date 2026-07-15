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Should You Skip Salad? What to Know About the Cyclospora Outbreak

How to stay safe during the cyclosporiasis outbreak?

Published on July 15, 2026

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How to stay safe during the cyclosporiasis outbreak?

So what’s on your salad?
A nationwide Cyclospora outbreak has health officials investigating the source after more than 1,600 illnesses were reported.
While lettuce and salad greens are the culprit, investigators have not confirmed the food responsible.

Experts recommend washing fresh produce thoroughly and choosing cooked vegetables if you’re concerned. Foods with peels, like bananas and oranges, are also considered lower risk.

Anyone experiencing severe diarrhea, stomach cramps or dehydration should contact a healthcare provider. SOURCE: YAHOO

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