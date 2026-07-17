Listen Live
Close
Local

Police Investigate Human Remains Discovered Near I-695 & 702

Police Investigate Human Remains Discovered Near I-695 & 702

Published on July 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Police Siren
Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore County police are investigating after human remains were discovered near a Beltway interchange Friday morning.

Officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the area of Maryland Route 702 and Interstate 695 following a report of human remains.

Police focused their investigation on a wooded area near an exit ramp within the highway interchange. Authorities said the badly decomposed remains were found in water.

Baltimore County homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Police have not released any information about the identity of the person, how long the remains may have been at the location or whether foul play is suspected.

Additional details were not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police Investigate Human Remains Discovered Near I-695 & 702 was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated on chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  Magic 95.9

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

3 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

BGE Set to Resume Service Shutoffs After Customer Service Moratorium

Local  |  Editor Staff

At Least 30 Marylanders Sickened in Nationwide Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Big Meech Speaks on BMF, Where He Stands With Brother Terry, & His NEW Master Plan

Music  |  Nia Noelle

"Spend My Life With You": Eric Benét Talks Music, Memories, and the One Voyage Cruise

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close