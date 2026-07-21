Severe Storms, Heavy Rain Threaten Maryland Tuesday

Source: X / @NWS

Maryland is facing the risk of severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and flooding from heavy rain Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The day began with cloudy skies, tropical humidity and scattered showers moving across parts of the state. Additional hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms are possible through lunchtime. While some communities may remain dry, any storm that develops could produce torrential rain and frequent lightning.

Heat and humidity will increase by early afternoon as some breaks in the clouds allow temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity could make it feel closer to 100 degrees in some areas, creating favorable conditions for stronger thunderstorms.

Isolated to scattered severe storms could begin developing between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Storm coverage may initially be limited, but activity is expected to become stronger and more widespread heading into the evening.

The strongest storms could produce damaging wind gusts between 60 and 75 mph, intense lightning, heavy downpours, hail and an isolated tornado. Downed trees, power outages and localized property damage will be possible.

A more organized line of thunderstorms may move across the region between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Some neighborhoods could be hit by multiple rounds of storms throughout the afternoon and evening.

The severe weather threat is expected to decrease later Tuesday evening, but scattered storms could continue overnight. Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding and street flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

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Drivers should never attempt to cross a flooded roadway. Turn around and find another route.

Another round of thunderstorms is possible Wednesday, with the greatest chance expected south of Baltimore. A few storms could become severe, but the overall threat is not expected to be as widespread or impactful as Tuesday’s storms.

A cold front will move through the area later Wednesday, bringing lower humidity and more comfortable conditions Thursday through the weekend.

Severe Storms, Heavy Rain Threaten Maryland Tuesday was originally published on 92q.com