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Baltimore Ranked Third-Riskiest City for Drivers in America

Baltimore ranked No. 3 riskiest city for drivers in new report

Published on July 23, 2026

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Baltimore ranked No. 3 riskiest city for drivers in new report

Baltimore Ranked Third-Riskiest City for Drivers in America


A new report has confirmed what plenty of Baltimore drivers may already believe: Traveling around the city can be risky business.
Baltimore has been ranked the third-riskiest city for drivers in Allstate’s 2026 America’s Best Drivers Report. Only Boston and Washington, D.C., ranked worse.
The report examines collision claims from 200 of the country’s largest metropolitan areas. According to the findings, Baltimore drivers are 142% more likely to experience a collision than the national average and typically go about four years between accidents.
Speeding, tailgating, distracted driving, hard braking and phone use as behaviors that can increase the likelihood of a crash.
Boston finished as the most collision-prone city, while Brownsville, Texas, was named the safest. Drivers in Brownsville reportedly go nearly 15 years between collisions.
Just another reminder to slow down, pay attention and be more attentive on the road.

Source: WMAR

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