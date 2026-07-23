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Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Seek Removal of His Widow as Estate Administrator

Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Seek Removal of His Widow as Estate Administrator

Published on July 23, 2026

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Chadwick Boseman Estate Dispute Escalates as Brothers Challenge Widow’s Role

Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Seek Removal of His Widow as Estate Administrator
Nearly six years after Chadwick Boseman’s death, his brothers, Kevin and Derrick Boseman, have filed a court petition seeking to remove his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, as administrator of his estate.
According to the filing, the brothers claim Ledward has failed to properly distribute estate assets despite a 2022 court order. They also allege she has maintained complete control of the estate without sufficient involvement from Chadwick’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.
The petition claims several assets remain undistributed or unaccounted for, including royalties, SAG-AFTRA residual payments, intellectual property, image rights, real estate, personal property and an additional bank account.
The brothers also allege that a $40,000 long-term care policy intended for their mother has not been transferred.
Chadwick died without a will and reports indicate his widow was entitled to 50% of the estate while his parents were entitled to 25%.
Kevin and Derrick are asking the court to appoint professional fiduciary and forensic accountant Jason Rubin as the new administrator. SOURCE: YAHOO

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