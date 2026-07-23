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Baltimore County police arrest teenager in Gwynn Oak shooting as community mourns young siblings



Teenager Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Young Gwynn Oak Siblings

Baltimore County police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the fatal shootings of two young siblings inside their Gwynn Oak home.

Police identified the suspect as Keith Maurice James Jr. of Baltimore. He is expected to be charged as an adult in the deaths of 15-year-old Giovanna Myrie and her 9-year-old brother, Steve Allen.

The children were found fatally shot inside their family’s home.

Investigators say James knew the victims and had some type of relationship with Giovanna. Police also said surveillance footage captured him in several locations throughout the neighborhood before and after the shootings.

Authorities have not yet announced a motive.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with additional information is being asked to contact Baltimore County police or Metro Crime Stoppers.

So sad. SOURCE: WBAL

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