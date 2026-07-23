Listen Live
Close
The Buzz

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Teenager Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Young Gwynn Oak Siblings

Baltimore County police arrest teenager in Gwynn Oak shooting as community mourns young siblings

Published on July 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore County police arrest teenager in Gwynn Oak shooting as community mourns young siblings

Teenager Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Young Gwynn Oak Siblings
Baltimore County police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the fatal shootings of two young siblings inside their Gwynn Oak home.
Police identified the suspect as Keith Maurice James Jr. of Baltimore. He is expected to be charged as an adult in the deaths of 15-year-old Giovanna Myrie and her 9-year-old brother, Steve Allen.
The children were found fatally shot inside their family’s home.
Investigators say James knew the victims and had some type of relationship with Giovanna. Police also said surveillance footage captured him in several locations throughout the neighborhood before and after the shootings.
Authorities have not yet announced a motive.
The investigation remains active, and anyone with additional information is being asked to contact Baltimore County police or Metro Crime Stoppers.
So sad. SOURCE: WBAL

More from Magic 95.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
81 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

The Buzz
The Buzz  |  Ryan Da Lion

Baltimore County Police Investigating Tragic Shooting That Claimed the Lives of Two Children

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Trump Wrongly Claims He’s No. 1 On ‘Tic Tac’ Because He Just Can’t Stop Embarrassing Himself

20 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Ranks #14 Among Best School Systems in the U.S.

Local  |  Editor Staff

America 250: The History and Evolution of Baltimore's Mondawmin Mall

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close