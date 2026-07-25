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NBA’s Derek Fisher and ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Gloria Govan Split

NBA’s Derek Fisher and ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Gloria Govan Split After 5 Years of Marriage

Published on July 25, 2026
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According to Yahoo News, Former NBA player Derek Fisher and wife Gloria Govan have split after five years of marriage, but are not throwing in the towel on their relationship. When Derek and Govan first started dating, the athlete got into an alleged altercation with Barnes in October. No charges were filed against the basketball players following the incident. However, Barnes was given a two-game suspension at the time.

Govan and Derek got engaged in 2018 after three years of dating. The pair wed three years later at Cielo Farms in Malibu.

The couple’s spokesperson confirmed to TMZ on Friday, July 24, that Fisher, 51, and the Basketball Wives alum, 41, have been living separately. The pair are in constant communication and attempting to work through their issues. They have no plans to divorce at this time, per the outlet.

Us has reached out to Fisher and Govan’s spokesperson for comment.

Fisher and Govan started dating in 2015 following the pair’s splits from their respective spouses. Govan was in a longtime relationship with basketball player Matt Barnes, who was teammates with Fisher on the Los Angeles Lakers, before they wed in 2012. The exes, who share twins Carter Kelly and Isaiah Michaell, 17, split in 2014 and finalized their divorce two years later.

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