Three Killed and Four Wounded at Seattle Food Festival

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3 killed, 4 wounded including toddler in shooting at busy food festival in Seattle A Sunday evening at the Bite of Seattle food festival ended in tragedy after gunfire erupted near the Space Needle.

Police believe two people began shooting at each other inside the crowded event. Three people were killed and four others were wounded, including a 2-year-old boy. The surviving victims were reported in stable condition.

One suspect was taken into custody. Police continued searching for a second person but said there was no ongoing threat to the public. Witnesses described families running, falling and scrambling for cover as shots rang out.

No family should have to consider the possibility of gunfire before attending a community festival Source: YAHOO

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