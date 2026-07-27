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Tuskegee Bans Bonnets, Du-Rags and Bedroom Shoes in Class

Tuskegee University’s new dress code bans bonnets, du-rags and bedroom shoes in clas

Published on July 27, 2026
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Tuskegee University’s new dress code bans bonnets, du-rags and bedroom shoes in class Tuskegee University is setting stricter expectations for students ahead of the new academic year.
The HBCU will prohibit bonnets, du-rags, bedroom shoes and revealing clothing inside classrooms, dining areas and official university settings. Students attending professional events will be expected to wear business attire.
Cellphones must remain off during class unless a professor permits their use. The university will also monitor attendance more closely.
Career preparation is another major part of the plan. Students must complete internships, build résumés and identify professional certifications connected to their career goals before graduating.
Tuskegee says these changes will prepare students for life after college. Supporters see discipline and career readiness. Critics question whether banning culturally specific hair coverings reinforces narrow and outdated standards of professionalism. SOURCE: THE GRIO

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