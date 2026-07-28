Source: EPKTV / Children of Blood and Bone

Moviegoers are getting ready to return to a world where magic, royalty and rebellion collide. Children of Blood and Bone, the long-awaited adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel, is set to hit theaters on January 15, 2027, bringing one of the most celebrated young adult fantasy stories of the past decade to the big screen. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film blends African mythology, action and adventure into an epic tale of hope and resistance.

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The story is set in the fictional kingdom of Orïsha, where magic has been wiped out after a brutal campaign against the Maji, a group of people born with extraordinary abilities.

Bringing Orïsha to life is an impressive ensemble cast featuring Thuso Mbedu as Zélie, Damson Idris as Prince Inan, Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari and Tosin Cole as Tzain. They’re joined by Hollywood heavyweights Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Regina King, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo and Lashana Lynch, making the adaptation one of the most star-studded fantasy films in recent years.

With an acclaimed director, a powerhouse cast and a story that has already captivated millions of readers worldwide, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2027.

Check out the trailer below.

The Official Trailer for ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Has Arrived was originally published on theboxhouston.com