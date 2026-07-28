RECAP: 'Children of Blood and Bone' NYC Trailer Launch Event

Paramount Pictures

Despite multiple delays in production over the years, an online hate campaign aimed at one of its lead stars and the unfortunate denouncement by the author of the book series that it’s adapted from, Paramount Pictures’ upcoming fantasy flick, Children of Blood and Bone, has still managed to garner much anticipation around its release next year.

The hype reached its peak in NYC last night (July 27) for the official trailer launch event, which included a cast Q&A curated by Lena Waithe and an afterparty that highlighted cultural aspects of the film itself.

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Packing out the theater at the prestigious Brooklyn Academy of Music, attendees were treated to an in-depth conversation alongside director and co-screenwriter Gina Prince-Bythewood, in addition to cast members Thuso Mbedu, Tosin Cole, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh and Regina King. Each spoke from their own perspectives on how making the film changed their outlooks on life, what fans can expect to learn from the storytelling and how Africa itself proved to be the film’s true star. King could barely keep her composure in describing a prominent mother/daughter scene between Thuso and Lashana without giving away too much, meanwhile Momoh gave props to the director for choosing him to play a father as he also became one offscreen for the first time. Lashana echoed the sentiments of her husband both onscreen and in real life, giving Prince-Bythewood all the props in making way for art to imitate life.

Afterwards, guests were treated to a small buffet of traditional Nigerian food, plenty of libations to go around and a DJ set that gave a sonic preview to the film’s soundtrack, which earlier in the night was revealed to be executive produced by Tems with additional music consultation from Burna Boy.

Paramount Pictures

Based in the fantastical world of Orïsha, Children of Blood and Bone tells the story of Thuso Mbedu’s character who defies the odds to reclaim a source of magic stolen from her people years prior. Alongside her brother, played by Tosin Cole, she bands together with the prince (Damson Idris) and princess (Amandla Stenberg) of a tyrant king (Chiwetel Ejiofor) in a plan to restore the order of things once and for all. In addition to the aforementioned, the film is rounded out by a star-studded cast that also includes Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba and Viola Davis.



Watch the offocial trailer for Children of Blood and Bone below, and keep scrolling for an inside look at the launch event from the Brooklyn Academy of Music: