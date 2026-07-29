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KANHA & GrooveVolt Join Forces For KANHApalooza In Chicago

KANHA & GrooveVolt Join Forces For KANHApalooza In Chicago

Ahead of Lollapalooza, edibles brand KANHA and music platform GrooveVolt will host their KANHApalooza event in Chicago.

Published on July 28, 2026
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While Chicago gets prepared for Lollapalooza this week, edibles brand KANHA and music platform GrooveVolt are joining forces for KANHApalooza. KANHApalooza will be hosted in Chicago’s West Loop with performances from local acts alongside the growing Illinois cannabis community.

KANHApalooza will be hosted at Kashmir and will feature a performance from Chicago’s own Ric Wilson along with surprise guest artist appearances in the tuck. There will be food on the premises, and the KANHA Bliss Lounge for revelers to kick back and learn more about the brand.

The aim of KANHApalooza is simple. KANHA and GrooveVolt believe strongly in the power of music, togetherness, health, and the arts. The event is meant to bring not only consumers together, but the wider community that serves patients and those looking for different ways to enjoy life.

The promise of good vibes, solid tunes, and blissful journeys awaits those who wish to join in KANHApalooza

The event kicks off on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

To register, click here.

Photo: GrooveVolt/KANHA

KANHA & GrooveVolt Join Forces For KANHApalooza In Chicago was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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