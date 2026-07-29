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Powerful Storms Bring Damage, Flooding and Power Outages to Maryland

Severe Thunderstorms Bring 70 MPH Winds and Flooding to Maryland

Published on July 29, 2026
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Gray and Blue Storm Clouds
Source: Nicholas Kostin / Getty

A powerful line of thunderstorms tore through Maryland on Tuesday, leaving behind widespread damage, flooding and power outages across the state.

The storms brought wind gusts reaching up to 70 mph, along with heavy rainfall and reports of large hail. Downed trees and power lines were reported in several communities, while flash flooding created dangerous travel conditions and forced multiple road closures.

At the height of the severe weather, more than 26,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric customers were without power.

A tornado watch was issued for parts of Harford, Cecil, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Anne Arundel counties. Flood warnings were also issued for low-lying areas of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County.

The severe weather also disrupted air travel. Flights at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport were temporarily halted for several hours Tuesday as the storms moved through the region.

Crews continued working to clear debris, reopen roads and restore power following the storm.

Check out some of the damage below from CBS Baltimore:

Severe Thunderstorms Bring 70 MPH Winds and Flooding to Maryland was originally published on 92q.com

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