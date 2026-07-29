Beyonce Makes Big Business Move And Becomes Sole Owner of Sir Davis Whiskey

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Beyoncé Becomes Sole Owner of SirDavis American Whisky After Acquiring Shares From Moët Hennessy



Beyoncé is reportedly taking complete control of another part of her growing business empire.

The superstar has become the sole owner of SirDavis American Whisky after reportedly buying out the stake held by Moët Hennessy. Financial details surrounding the move have not been released.

Beyoncé launched SirDavis with the luxury spirits company in 2024. The whisky is named after her paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, who was a farmer and moonshiner in the South during Prohibition.

The drink is produced before being finished, blended and bottled in Beyoncé’s home state of Texas. It currently sells for around $89.

Full ownership gives Beyoncé control over the brand’s future, including its marketing, pricing and expansion.

She’s no longer just pouring the drink. She owns the whole bottle. SOURCE: YAHOO

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