A powerful storm left thousands of BGE customers without electricity across Central Maryland.

THE BUZZ!



Severe storm leaves more than 34,000 BGE customers without power in Baltimore area



Heavy rain and strong winds knocked down trees and power lines throughout the region. More than 30,000 customers were without power following the storm.

BGE says crews are working around the clock to repair damaged equipment and restore service. The company expects to restore power to 80% of affected customers by 11 p.m. Wednesday. Most remaining customers should have their service restored by 11 p.m. Thursday.

Customers should report outages even if they believe a neighbor has already contacted BGE. Outages can be reported through BGE’s website or mobile app, by texting “OUT” to 69243 or by calling 877-778-2222.

Never approach a downed wire. Assume every wire is energized and report it immediately.

With dangerous summer heat continuing across the region, residents should check on older family members, neighbors and anyone who depends on powered medical equipment.

The storm may have passed, but the cleanup and recovery are far from over. Source: WBAL

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