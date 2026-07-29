Unenrolled Students From Howard University Are Getting Help – From Other Schools

THE BUZZ!



Some schools are extending admissions for students unenrolled by Howard University



Other colleges are offering help to hundreds of incoming students whose spots were no longer being held by Howard University.

Howard notified 502 first-time college students that they had not met enrollment or financial deadlines for the fall semester. Some students and families, however, say their accounts contained errors or that they struggled to get clear answers from the university.

Howard says students who believe their financial information was incorrect should contact its financial aid office. The school says those cases will be reviewed individually.

Meanwhile, the University of the District of Columbia has extended its undergraduate application deadline until August 7.

Some schools within the State University of New York and City University of New York systems are also speeding up late-admissions reviews for affected New York residents. Participating schools will offer each student an $800 credit to help cover enrollment deposits paid to Howard that have not been refunded.

Missing a deadline can have consequences. But when a student’s entire future is on the line, there must also be clear communication and a fair review. SOURCE:WTOP

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