The State of Black America to a Father-Led Movement & More
Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: The State of Black America to a Father-Led Movement & More
- National Urban League report warns of policy rollbacks harming Black communities and broader economic fallout.
- Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes drops out of gubernatorial race, reshaping a pivotal election.
- National Black Business Month celebrates over 3 million Black-owned enterprises generating $200 billion annually.
Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. Her latest rundown touched everything from the state of Black America to a father-led movement in Atlanta. Here’s the breakdown of the news that matters most to us right now.
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A Sobering Report on Black America
The National Urban League has released a new State of Black America report, and the findings demand our attention. The report warns that economic and political prospects for Black Americans have severely worsened under current administration policies. League CEO Marc Morial made an important point: while these policy rollbacks specifically target Black communities, the economic damage won’t stop there. Working-class and aspirational families across the board will feel the fallout. The message is clear—what happens to us affects everyone, and staying informed is the first step toward protecting our progress.
Mandela Barnes Steps Aside in Wisconsin
In a surprising political shift, former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes has officially dropped out of the state’s Democratic gubernatorial primary race—less than two weeks before Election Day. Barnes conceded the nomination to State Representative Francesca Hong, a Democratic socialist who currently holds a commanding lead in recent polling. His sudden departure reshapes a pivotal contest to replace outgoing Governor Tony Evers. For voters watching closely, this moment underscores how quickly the political landscape can change and why every ballot counts.
Celebrating National Black Business Month
August marks National Black Business Month, and there’s plenty to celebrate. More than 3 million Black-owned enterprises now generate an estimated $200 billion yes, billion with a B—in annual revenue. Established in 2004, this national observance encourages all of us to actively support local entrepreneurs while shining a light on the systemic financial hurdles that Black business owners still face. Consider this your reminder to shop Black-owned this month and beyond. When we invest in our community’s businesses, we build wealth that stays close to home and strengthens us all.
Library Dads Love It: Fatherhood in Action
An Atlanta father turned his routine weekly library visits with his infant daughter into a thriving community movement called Library Dads Love It. Founder Kari Arnold created the group to nurture early literacy skills while building a supportive brotherhood among local fathers. Today, the initiative regularly brings dozens of neighborhood dads together, delivering a simple yet powerful message: fathers show up for their children. It’s a beautiful example of everyday leadership making a lasting difference.
As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.
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Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: The State of Black America to a Father-Led Movement & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com