RHOA Season 17 Reunion: Check Out A Clip And SIZZLING looks
#RHOA Reunion: ATL's Prettiest Peaches SIZZLE Scotland-Themed Looks, Teaser Shows Shamea Vs. Porsha, K. Michelle & Kelli
Grab your peaches because it’s almost reunion time! After a drama-filled Season 17, The Real Housewives of Atlanta is getting ready to wrap things up with a three-part reunion beginning Sunday, Aug. 9, just one week after the season finale airs on Aug. 2. Bravo is giving fans an early taste of what’s to come with an exclusive RHOA Season 17 reunion clip and a first look at the jaw-dropping Scotland-inspired reunion fashions that had the cast serving glamour from every angle.
Hosted by Andy Cohen, the three-part reunion brings together Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kelli Potter, Angela Oakley, K. Michelle, Pinky Cole, and friend Cynthia Bailey as they revisit the season’s biggest blowups, address lingering rumors, and unpack a few shocking revelations.
In the teaser, we see the ladies looking stunning while digging into drama. Porsha faces off with K. Michelle and Kelli who names the alleged married Pastor that Porsha accused her of sleeping with, before K. Michelle alleges that Shamea’s mom called Porsha a “jezebel.”
Angela and Shamea also face off before Pinky Cole and Angela Oakley get into it.
RHOA Season 17 Reunion Part One: Watch an exclusive sneak peek clip.
Prior to releasing today’s teaser, Bravo shared a snippet of what’s to come.
The first installment, airing Sunday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, wastes no time diving into the drama. Porsha opens up about her love life, Kelli lands in the hot seat over her living situation before introducing a surprise guest, and Porsha and K. Michelle go head-to-head as they hash out rumors fueled by exes and social media.
But amid the shade and jaw-dropping moments, the ladies actually share a rare moment of unity. The light-hearted moment is captured in Bravo’s newly released preview clip, which Andy kicks off by accidentally referring to Season 17 as Season 7, and Porsha is quick to set the record straight.
“Don’t take me back to Season 7. I don’t want to go back, let’s just leave it there because y’all good for the flashbacks,” Porsha quipped.
Andy then asks the women whether they learned anything this season, and K. Michelle surprises everyone by revealing that Phaedra offered her some meaningful advice, which was to just be herself and “speak on how” she feels.
When the conversation turns to everyone’s favorite memories from the season, the mood gets much lighter. Pinky says one of her favorite moments was watching Kelli “bust her a**” during the cast’s tug-of-war competition.
“Not only did I bust it, but I literally got drugged across the line!” Kelli laughed. “I think my back still hurts from Scotland actually.”
Shamea also looks back fondly on the Soul Train line at Pinky’s skate party, calling it one of the season’s most unforgettable fun moments.
Let’s take a deeper look at those sizzling reunion looks after the flip!
Scotland-inspired reunion fashion steals the show.
Now on to those reunion looks! The ladies brought their fashion A-game, working alongside celebrity stylists to embrace the Scotland-inspired theme. The cast paid homage to the UK country with shimmering metallic gowns, dramatic silhouettes, feathers, pearls, and dazzling embellishments. Every look was paired with statement jewelry, flawless glam, and sky-high heels. One cast member even wore more than $700,000 worth of diamonds, according to Bravo.
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams delivered full-on Housewife glamour in a custom Fjolla Haxhismajli X Todd Fisher gown paired with House of Emmanuel jewelry and Gianvito Rossi heels. While she initially envisioned something much more understated, the final look took on a life of its own.
“My team, we all came together separately. The gown, [my stylist] and I we’re like mad scientists in the lab. And we looked at so many dresses and literally the dress that I have is the first dress we sent each other the first freaking dress. And I think each reunion, I have a different vision. This one I was like, ‘I just want to go clean.’ And we ended up going the opposite of clean! This is glamour overload. I think I wanted to give quintessential housewife glamour. And I wanted to bring that back,” she explained.
Porsha’s ravishing look even caught the attention of Cardi B, who praised the singer’s gorgeous gown, writing on social media:
“Are you serious ommmggggggg lord… Gagged soooo perfect head to toe … just wow,” after Porsha shared her look to Instagram.
Shamea Morton
Shamea Morton Mwangi also leaned into the regal theme in a Lena Berisha gown accented with Cartier jewelry. Her inspiration was all about making a powerful statement.
“This look embodies modern royalty, bold, powerful, and unapologetically glamorous,” Shamea told Bravo Insider via email. “I wanted something that felt regal from every angle.”
Angela Oakley
Angela Oakley opted for a modern take on Old Hollywood in a liquid gold-inspired Pajtim Raci gown, styled with Valentino Garavani earrings and Jimmy Choo heels.
“We went for a modern twist on old Hollywood glamour. We wanted the look to be edgy but still classy, timeless and unique,” Angela told Bravo Insider via email. “We wanted movement of the dress to look like liquid gold cascading over the body.”
Phaedra Parks
Inspired by Scotland’s lush emerald landscape, Phaedra Parks wore a custom Zhivago gown complete with an Oscar Heyman diamond bracelet, Anayah Jewelry earrings, and XIV Karats necklaces. She also admitted there was a lot riding on keeping track of her accessories.
“Let’s hope you love it as much as I do,” she said. “I am wearing close to $750,000 in jewels today so it’s going to be quite an expensive day if I lose anything.”
Kelli Potter
Kelli Potter channeled timeless elegance in a Lena Berisha gown with Chanel jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels. While she joked backstage that she’d rather show up in a T-shirt, she ultimately embraced an Old Hollywood aesthetic.
“I’m feeling very old Hollywood, diamonds and pearls, I’m feeling very Chanel-y. Just very minimalist but classic,” she shared. “Rich, pearls. Because I am a pearl. I feel like I’ve been in my oyster and I’m evolving and being a better person and I’m a pearl today. That’s how I’m feeling.”
Drew Sidora
Drew Sidora brought a little Broadway magic to the reunion in a feathered David Koma gown with shimmering details.
“The look is giving a little Glinda from Wicked,” Drew shared backstage. “But the nails are giving a little Elphaba. So I don’t know who you’re gonna get. We’re gonna see.” Her styling team described the inspiration as “Jessica Rabbit meets Atlanta,” blending Hollywood glamour with ostrich feathers, liquid sequins, and a softer, more sophisticated look.
Pinky Cole
Pinky Cole embraced a playful fashion moment in a Miss Circle dress styled with Schiaparelli accessories. She told Bravo Insider via email that her inspiration came from the “revival of the cottagecore babydoll trend[…] with an edge!”
K.Michelle
Making her first RHOA reunion appearance, K. Michelle kept things sleek and sexy in a Rey Ortiz gown made of custom emeralds, paired with her signature red hair.
“My signature is red hair, and I wanted a deep, rich type of red. I wanted a very clean face and my dress is just giving sexy. It’s giving boob, it’s giving a little bit of metallic, I’m here,” she explained. “It is a very simple but classic, detailed gown.”
Cynthia Bailey
Cynthia Bailey closed out the fashion parade in a dramatic Zang Toi Couture ensemble featuring an editorial cape instead of a traditional reunion gown. She revealed that her look was inspired by both Scotland and her own modeling career.
“For this reunion, I really wanted my look to tell a story,” Cynthia told Bravo Insider via email. “One of the biggest inspirations was definitely a Traitors vibe, a little dark, mysterious, and glamorous, as a fun nod to our cast trip to Scotland.” “I also wanted to honor my own fashion journey,” she continued. “It felt like the perfect full-circle moment to wear Zang Toi, a legendary New York couture designer I modeled for during the height of my runway career. To be able to come back years later and wear one of his creations on The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion was really special.”
Explaining why she skipped the classic reunion gown, Cynthia said the couture cape better reflected the story she wanted to tell.
“The hand-embroidered crystal detailing was inspired by the New York skyline, which also pays tribute to the city where my modeling career began,” she concluded. “The whole look felt timeless, high fashion, and a little unexpected, which is exactly what I wanted.”
Are you excited for the RHOA Season 17 reunion? Tell us in the comments section and tune in to part one, which airs Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT . Will you be watching?
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#RHOA Reunion: ATL's Prettiest Peaches SIZZLE Scotland-Themed Looks, Teaser Shows Shamea Vs. Porsha, K. Michelle & Kelli was originally published on bossip.com