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Plot Twist? Marvel Cancels Wonder Man After Announcing Season Two

‘Wonder Man’ Co-Creator Says ‘Contracts Were Signed, Schedules Were Cleared’ Before Marvel Series Was Canceled: ‘This Is Not a Marketing Stunt’

Published on August 3, 2026
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‘Wonder Man’ Co-Creator Says ‘Contracts Were Signed, Schedules Were Cleared’ Before Marvel Series Was Canceled: ‘This Is Not a Marketing Stunt’ Marvel’s Wonder Man will not return for a second season .And the people behind the series appear to be just as surprised as the fans.
Showrunner and co-creator Andrew Guest says contracts were already signed, schedules were cleared and the writers’ room was expected to open this month. Production was supposed to begin early next year.

Guest also made it clear that the cancellation is not a marketing stunt. There is no Wonder Man movie secretly in development, and scheduling conflicts were not responsible.
Disney announced the second season in March before reversing that decision several months later.

Marvel renewed it, prepared it and then canceled it. That is one serious plot twist Source: Variety

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