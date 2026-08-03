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Love And Basketball – Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell Are Married

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell Get Married with Celebrity Friends Ciara, Russell Wilson and More in Attendance

Published on August 3, 2026
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Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell Get Married with Celebrity Friends Ciara, Russell Wilson and More in Attendance Congratulations are in order for Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell!
The Grammy-winning singer and Cleveland Cavaliers guard married Saturday, August 1, during an intimate ceremony with close family and friends.
The guest list included Ciara and Russell Wilson, along with NBA stars Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson and Bam Adebayo. Videos from the celebration showed the newlyweds dancing to Musiq Soulchild’s “Love” before their guests filled the dance floor.
Jones and Mitchell met at a networking event and announced their engagement in July 2025 after dating for two years. They have kept much of their relationship private while continuing to support each other’s demanding careers.
And just FYI – She’s a Baller too. So if kids are in the plans…you could see some big time hoopers coming from this union. Love and Basketball… Real Life. SOURCE: PEOPLE

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