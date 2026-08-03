Mosquito Season And Maryland Confirms First Human West Nile Virus Case of 2026

THE BUZZ!



Maryland reports 1st human case of West Nile virus this year Maryland health officials have confirmed the state’s first human case of West Nile virus this year.

The patient lives in Maryland’s Capital Region. The state will not release any additional information to protect that person’s privacy.

West Nile virus spreads mainly through infected mosquitoes. Many people never develop symptoms. Others may experience fever, headaches, body aches, a rash or swollen lymph glands. Adults over 50 and people with weakened immune systems face a greater risk of serious illness.

Officials recommend using EPA-registered insect repellent, covering exposed skin and removing standing water around homes. Buckets, discarded containers, clogged gutters and other small spaces can become mosquito breeding grounds.

This is the season to enjoy the backyard—but do not let the mosquitoes take over the cookout. SOURCE: WTOP

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