Listen Live
Close
The Buzz

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Mosquito Season And Maryland Confirms First Human West Nile Virus Case of 2026

Maryland reports 1st human case of West Nile virus this year

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Maryland reports 1st human case of West Nile virus this year Maryland health officials have confirmed the state’s first human case of West Nile virus this year.
The patient lives in Maryland’s Capital Region. The state will not release any additional information to protect that person’s privacy.
West Nile virus spreads mainly through infected mosquitoes. Many people never develop symptoms. Others may experience fever, headaches, body aches, a rash or swollen lymph glands. Adults over 50 and people with weakened immune systems face a greater risk of serious illness.
Officials recommend using EPA-registered insect repellent, covering exposed skin and removing standing water around homes. Buckets, discarded containers, clogged gutters and other small spaces can become mosquito breeding grounds.
This is the season to enjoy the backyard—but do not let the mosquitoes take over the cookout. SOURCE: WTOP

More from Magic 95.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
16:02
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Attorney Cynthia Hawes Breaks Down Family Law Rights

Comments
19 Items
Music  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

Comments
The Buzz
The Buzz  |  Ryan Da Lion

Wait, What? Man Allegedly Urinates on A Family During Concert At M&T Bank Stadium

Comments
3 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Boyz II Men and Case To Headline Baltimore’s Charm City Live Festival

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Zendaya Bashfully Confirms Marriage To Tom Holland While Turning Down Fan’s Proposal: ‘You’re Too Late!’

Comments

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close