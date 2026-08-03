Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly made a blockbuster move ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

After trading pitcher Dean Kremer and outfielder Taylor Ward, the Orioles are now reportedly sending catcher Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox in a major deal between American League East rivals.

Rutschman, Baltimore’s only All-Star selection in 2026, is currently on the injured list with a sprained wrist. He would need to pass a physical before the trade becomes official.

The Orioles selected Rutschman with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. The 28-year-old is in his fifth major league season and has earned three All-Star selections during his career.

Rutschman is batting .251 with eight home runs and 47 RBI this season. He has one more year of arbitration eligibility before he can become a free agent following the 2027 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the trade.

In return, the Orioles are reportedly receiving a package led by 21-year-old right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson, who is ranked as Boston’s No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Orioles Trade All-Star Catcher Adley Rutschman to Red Sox was originally published on 92q.com