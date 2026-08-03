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Maryland Lottery Ticket Sold in Catonsville Wins $2.2 Million

Someone in Maryland Is Holding a $2.2 Million Winning Lottery Ticket

Published on August 3, 2026
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Lonaconing MD lottery $731.1 million prize
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The big wins continue for Maryland Lottery players.

A third player in less than a week is set to collect a major prize after purchasing a Fast Play Ultimate Payday ticket worth $2,205,023.

The winning ticket was sold July 29 at the Exxon located on Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville.

Ultimate Payday tickets cost $30 each and offer a progressive jackpot that starts at $500,000. The prize grows with every ticket sold until someone purchases the jackpot-winning ticket.

As of Monday, the winner had not yet come forward to claim the more than $2.2 million prize.

Two other Maryland Lottery winners are also still waiting to claim $1 million Powerball prizes from tickets recently sold in Odenton and College Park.

Someone in Maryland Is Holding a $2.2 Million Winning Lottery Ticket was originally published on 92q.com

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