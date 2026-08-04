Forever First Family: Michelle Obama Celebrates Husband Barack’s 65th Birthday With Heartfelt Post

Michelle praises Barack's character and his positive influence on their family and the country.

The Obamas discuss their 37-year relationship, with Michelle describing Barack as her 'ballast'.

Barack acknowledges Trump's 'obsession' with him, noting the importance of focusing on the job at hand.

Barack Obama is celebrating another birthday with his first lady by his side.

Source: PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS / Getty

Michelle Obama took to social media to wish her husband, Former President Barack Obama, a happy birthday on Tuesday, August 4. For her birthday wish, our forever FLOTUS posted a sweet behind-the-scenes snapshot of her and Barack during their People cover photoshoot earlier this summer.

“Happy birthday,” Michelle began in her caption. “65 never looked better. Every day, you make me a better person, and I’m thankful for all the ways you show up for our family and our country. Love you.”

She accompanied her message with Stevie Wonder’s iconic “Happy Birthday” on a post to her story.

The image the former first lady posted showed the Obamas smiling and holding hands during their Obama Presidential Center photoshoot for a recent cover story in People magazine. The accompanying interview featured the couple’s reflections on the center’s grand opening in June, their 37-year relationship, and daughters Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25.

“We are each other’s counterbalance,” Michelle told the outlet. “Because of who my husband is, he offered all of us — our girls, my mom, my family — a broader sense of what’s possible in life. He made me think more broadly.

“He gave me the courage. He was my ballast,” the former first lady said.

When People asked the Obamas how their 60s were treating them, Barack responded, “I mean, look, I don’t look as good as her, but I feel great.” Michelle argued, “It’s because you don’t dye your hair.”

“It’s too much trouble,” the greying former president replied.

It’s been far too long since the Obamas were in the White House, and yet, Donald Trump still can’t keep Barack’s name out of his mouth. The former president talked about Trump’s obsession with him back in June during an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast.

The discussion began when one host, former NBA player Matt Barnes, noted that Trump continues to bring up Obama on a regular basis. Barnes asked how Obama has managed to maintain his composure while facing years of criticism, attacks, and what he described as negativity and racism.

“The thing about it is, look, you’ve gotta ask him what it is…the obsession. I obviously have a room in his head. A suite in his head,” he said on the podcast. “First of all, when I was president, the last thing I had time to do was worry about what somebody said or my predecessor did. They’re gone. I’ve got work to do.” “The idea that I’d be worrying about somebody who came before and me trying to measure like, ‘What’s he done today?’ Constantly worrying about that is a strange thing to me,” Obama continued. “It shows me somebody who is not focused on the American people and the job they’re supposed to do.”

Forever First Family: Michelle Obama Celebrates Husband Barack’s 65th Birthday With Heartfelt Post was originally published on bossip.com