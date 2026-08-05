When Does School Start? Maryland’s 2026-2027 Public School Calendar

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Maryland students will begin returning to classrooms in August, but the first day of school will vary depending on the local school system.

According to the revised 2026-2027 Maryland public school calendar, Frederick County students will be the first to return, with classes beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19. Wicomico County will have the latest start date, with students returning Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Students in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Charles, Dorchester, Howard, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties will begin the school year on Monday, Aug. 24.

Baltimore County students will return one week later on Monday, Aug. 31. Schools in Carroll, Cecil, Garrett, Harford, Kent, Somerset and Worcester counties will also begin Aug. 31.

Allegany County: Aug. 25

Anne Arundel County: Aug. 24