Baltimore Approves $11 Million Settlement for Wrongfully Convicted Man

THE BUZZ!



‘Nothing compared to 25 years’: Baltimore leaders approve $11 million wrongful conviction payout Baltimore City leaders have approved an $11 million settlement for Anthony Hall, who spent more than 25 years behind bars following a wrongful murder conviction.

Hall was convicted of second-degree murder in 1992.

An investigation by the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project later uncovered withheld evidence. Key witnesses also said they had been threatened or pressured by police into making false statements.

Hall was cleared in 2023, and the state dismissed the case.

Baltimore’s Board of Estimates unanimously approved the $11 million settlement Wednesday.

It’s an enormous amount of money. But as Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen noted, it doesn’t compare to the more than 25 years Hall lost. SOURCE: WBAL

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